Earthquake surprises residents of cities in Paraguay

A low-intensity earthquake took residents of Asunción and municipalities in the Chaco region and central Paraguay by surprise on Wednesday night (30), around 9 pm (10 pm, Brasília time).

The phenomenon, which reached a score of 3.5 on the Richter Scale, did not cause damage. Moments earlier, stronger, possibly related, tremors were recorded in Chile and northern Argentina.

The epicenter in Paraguay, ten kilometers deep, was in the Presidente Hayes region. The Department of Seismology of the National University of Asunción (UNA) confirmed the occurrence, considered rare in the country.

The final report on the earthquake will occur today around the media.

There is an important record in April 1982 with a magnitude of 5.2. The most strong was a 5.6.

Rafael Fugarazzo, head of the UNA Seismological Laboratory. #730AM — Sara Moreno 🇵🇾 (@SaraMorenoPy) March 31, 2022

Reports published on social media show that residents of the highest floors of buildings felt the tremor with greater intensity, with objects swinging or falling.

In addition to the capital and part of the Chaco, the earthquake was felt in cities such as Lambaré, Fernando de la Mora and Capiatá, located around Asunción. In Ciudad del Este and neighboring municipalities, the phenomenon was not noticed.

Graph with epicenter signaling and impact perception. Source: earthquake.usgs.gov.

According to the UNA, the last record of relevant seismic activity in Paraguay, also without damage, was on December 26, 2020, in the town of San Patricio, in the southern region of the country.