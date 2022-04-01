Earthquake surprises residents of cities in Paraguay

A low-intensity earthquake took residents of Asunción and municipalities in the Chaco region and central Paraguay by surprise on Wednesday night (30), around 9 pm (10 pm, Brasília time).
The phenomenon, which reached a score of 3.5 on the Richter Scale, did not cause damage. Moments earlier, stronger, possibly related, tremors were recorded in Chile and northern Argentina.
The epicenter in Paraguay, ten kilometers deep, was in the Presidente Hayes region. The Department of Seismology of the National University of Asunción (UNA) confirmed the occurrence, considered rare in the country.
Reports published on social media show that residents of the highest floors of buildings felt the tremor with greater intensity, with objects swinging or falling.
In addition to the capital and part of the Chaco, the earthquake was felt in cities such as Lambaré, Fernando de la Mora and Capiatá, located around Asunción. In Ciudad del Este and neighboring municipalities, the phenomenon was not noticed.
According to the UNA, the last record of relevant seismic activity in Paraguay, also without damage, was on December 26, 2020, in the town of San Patricio, in the southern region of the country.
