Eat to sleep well: know which foods to invest in and which to avoid before bed – Photos

Have you ever stopped to think how much sleep quality can be associated with food? Coffee is known as one of the main villains for those looking for a good night’s sleep, but there are also foods that can contribute to improving sleep and well-being. Nutritionist Gabriela Cilla explains what to eat and what to avoid before going to bed. See below pexels

The banana is one of sleep’s friends and, according to the expert, this is because the fruit contains tryptophan, a neurotransmitter that participates in the melatonin cascade. — hormone released naturally at the beginning of the night and that signals the body that it needs to prepare for sleep. “Then the banana improves and promotes muscle relaxation and induces relaxation”, explains the nutritionist Pixabay

It is also worth betting on oatmeal, another source of tryptophan, which contains fibers that cause relaxation and improve sleep quality. Banana and oatmeal can be used together in different recipes, not only in traditional porridge, but also in cakes and pancakes, for example. flip

The apple also enters the list of fruits that relax and that it is worth betting on in the evening meals. “As a source of quercetin, a very potent antioxidant, apples help to improve sleep transmission, that is, this cascade from serotonin to melatonin, inducing relaxation,” says Gabriela. pexels

Avocado stands out as a source of glutathione, a type of antioxidant considered one of the most potent for promoting relaxation. “Avocado not only contributes to the improvement of healing, but also to the induction of sleep”, says the nutritionist. pexels

“Grapes are a source of resveratrol, a very potent antioxidant for cardiovascular protection, in addition to inducing [o corpo] to relaxation”, emphasizes Gabriela Playback/Pixabay

Dairy products, such as yogurts, milk and cheeses, are good allies for those who want to regulate sleep. “They have essential base amino acids that improve the promotion of muscle relaxation and induce sleep”, explains the nutritionist. freepik

The specialist points out that dried fruits such as apricots, goji berries, dried cranberries and dates are sources of potassium, magnesium and B-complex vitamins. night”, says pexels

In the list of foods that are considered sleep villains, sugar stands out as one of the main ones because it is excitatory for the nervous system, which prevents relaxation. “Any food that contains an excessive amount of sugar — refined sweets like stuffed cookies, chocolates or even puddings and jams — it can even cause a relationship of relaxation in post-consumption, however it can get in the way because it is excitatory”, explains the nutritionist Pixabay

Coffees and guarana-based energy drinks should be avoided at night, as well as green tea. “As much as green tea has an antioxidant that promotes relaxation, the source of caffeine is excitatory for the nervous system, and its consumption is not interesting”, emphasizes the specialist. Pixabay

It may seem like a good idea to eat a portion of fries at night or even a hamburger with crispy bacon… But for the body and sleep, it’s not. “Fried foods in general are slowly digestible, we need to have a very high gastric permeability and at this moment the metabolism is resting on account of the hormonal releases, so they are not interesting to be consumed at night”, explains Gabriela. Pixabay