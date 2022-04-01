El Salvador: government blames gangs for killing spree that caused 87 deaths and arrested more than 2,000 people | World

The recent wave of violence in El Salvador – which resulted in 87 murders over the weekend – was blamed by the country’s government on organized criminal groups such as Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18. Authorities said they had arrested 2,163 people in recent days.

The new wave of deaths began to be recorded on Saturday (26) – and apparently hit targets that would not have been involved in the gang wars, such as street vendors, taxi drivers, people who were buying bread, etc.

According to The New York Times, last year the US government accused the current president, Nayib Bukele, of making a secret deal with some gangs (including Mara Salvatrucha).

The US Treasury Department even sanctioned some Salvadoran government officials accused of providing financial incentives, prostitutes and access to cell phones to arrested gang leaders. In return, the gangs would lessen the violence.

Reports published in Salvadoran newspapers also point out that the government negotiated with criminal groups to reduce homicides.

Bukele is not the first Salvadoran president accused of striking deals with gangs.

El Salvador adopts an exception regime at the request of the president after a wave of homicides

He was elected with the promise of reducing violence in the country, which in fact occurred: in 2021, there were 1,147 homicides, while in 2017 there were 3,962.

The president denies having made deals with the gangs.

After the murders last Saturday, the government decreed an exception regime, lasting one month.

The measure was viewed with concern by human rights bodies.

Former secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Paulo Abrão called the measures adopted in the country against violence “criminal populism”. “Illegalities to face illegalities. Barbarism to face barbarism”, published Abram on Twitter.

Bukele responded immediately: “You at the OAS and the IACHR were the ones who sponsored the truce (between gangs) that only strengthened criminal groups and allowed them to accumulate resources, money and weapons.

In an interview with g1, Abram stated that with Bukele there was more concentration of power in El Salvador. “He hired and used Pegasus, the Israeli spying tool, to intercept the phones of 22 journalists, militarized public safety, uses hate speech to discredit the human rights movement trying to fulfill its enforcement role.”

Bukele mocked the international organizations that criticized the security measures in the country: “We have 70,000 criminals still on the streets. Come and get them, take them to their countries, get them out of this ‘dictatorial and authoritarian persecution’. You can help these little angels , do not allow us to continue violating your rights,” he wrote on social media.

For Abram, the Salvadoran makes criminal populism: “It is the duty of the State to guarantee the right to public security through measures that respect the democratic framework, the president is reacting aggressively to the inspection of these abuses, he is making criminal populism to justify state actions arbitrary”.