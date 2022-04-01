Epic Games Store has Total War: Warhamer and City of Bass for free

We have great news for PC gamers who love getting new titles for free! Today (31), the Epic Games Store revealed that Total War: Warhammer and City of Brass will be available for free until april 07and next week’s next free games will be Rogue Legacy and The Vanishing of Eatan Carter. Find out more about the games below:

Total War: Warhammer

This turn-based strategy game is the tenth installment in the franchise Total War and the first of Warhammerwith lots of empire building and epic real-time battles.

City of Brass

Developed by team members from bioshock and Bioshock 2City of Brass is an action-packed rogue-lite, putting players in the role of a thief in a rogue-themed city. The one thousand and one nights.

Rogue Legacy

An extremely fun and hilarious rogue-lite, featuring several heroes with some health “problems”, which can include dwarfism, gigantism, vertigo or even a serious case of irritable bowel syndrome.

The Vanishing of Eatan Carter

In this first-person mystery title, the plot revolves around paranormal detective Paul Prospero on his investigation to uncover the secrets behind the disappearance of young Ethan, as well as the mysteries hidden by his family.

So, did you like the news? Interested in any of the games? Tell us in the comments section!