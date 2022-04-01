EU reviews Gazprom in Germany in gas price investigation

The European Commission carried out surprise inspections at the facilities of Russian energy company Gazprom in Germany on suspicion of violating competition rules to raise prices – European sources said on Thursday (31).

The Community Executive, guarantor of competition in the European Union, did not confirm this information. In a statement, however, it acknowledged having carried out inspections, together with the German competition authority, “in the facilities of several companies active in the supply, transport and storage of natural gas in Germany”.

Two European sources confirmed, in conversation with AFP, that inspections took place on Wednesday (30) at Russian gas giant Gazprom and its natural gas distribution subsidiary Wingas, as reported by economic news agency Bloomberg.

“Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step in the investigation of alleged anti-competitive practices. The fact that the Commission carries out these inspections does not mean that companies are guilty of anti-competitive behavior and does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself”, stressed the Executive of the block.

Since last year, there have been suspicions that Russia is restricting gas supplies to Europe to force a price increase.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine exposed the EU’s extreme dependence on gas imported from Russia, which accounts for 40% of its consumption. This dependence limits, for example, its ability to act against Moscow.

The bloc’s 27 members, which have adopted unprecedented sanctions since the start of the war, have so far refrained from sanctioning the gas sector, despite it being an important source of revenue for Russia.