Ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi suffers a car accident and is in serious condition – Quem

Rodrigo Mussi

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi, 36 years old, from BBB22, suffered a car accident, this Thursday (31), in São Paulo, and is hospitalized. The information was confirmed by the ex-brother’s advice, which did not give further details of his health status.

Also according to the press office, Rodrigo was in the back seat of the passenger and, as he was not wearing a seat belt, he was thrown to the front of the vehicle. The information was also confirmed by the app driver who was taking Rodrigo, in an interview shown on Good morning Sao Paulo.

Rodrigo’s team also spoke about the accident on the ex-brother’s official Twitter. “Hi ninjas, unfortunately Rodrigo had an accident and we are waiting for more information about his condition.”

WHO tried to contact the Hospital das Clínicas, where Rodrigo is hospitalized, but did not obtain further details. “Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da USP is not authorized to disclose the health status of the requested patient.”

Rodrigo’s team also released a statement asking for prayers for his recovery. “Through this we came to inform you that our advisor Rodrigo Mussi was the victim of a car accident this last morning and is hospitalized at Hospital das Clinicas de São Paulo. Soon we will disclose more information about his health status. all prayers and good vibes for him to have a great recovery!”.

Former BBB22 participant, Rodrigo was the second eliminated from the edition, in early February, with 48.45% of the votes.

During the BBB22, Rodrigo said that he always had a troubled relationship with his family, and that both his mother and father threw him out of the house. The ex-brother’s family drama was even more dramatic when, after making amends with his father, he saw him get into a car accident and die in his arms.

