Excessive daytime naps could be a symptom of Alzheimer’s

Often, the importance of sleep is highlighted in medical articles and discussions about health, as well as the harm of its lack. However, new studies are showing that while sleep is important, napping too much can be a cause for concern — especially in old age.

+ Women may be more susceptible to developing Alzheimer’s; understand the reasons

+ Sleeping too much can result in cognitive decline, study finds

A recent study published in the journal “Alzheimer’s and Dementia” found a significant correlation between naps long during the day and Alzheimer’s diseasesuggesting that the behavior may be a precursor to the development of the neurological condition, along with poorer cognition over the years.

Identifying this relationship has been a difficult task, with research often yielding conflicting results, as some studies highlight the positive benefits of napping in adulthood. Learn more with information from “IFL Science”.

The study

Researchers at the University of California (USA) aimed to investigate “naps” and prolonged sleep as a marker for aging and neurological disorders age related. Taking data from 1,400 participants with an average age of 81 years, the study analyzed the incidence of insanity against daytime napping habits.

During the research, each subject wore a actigraphy similar to a wristwatch that measures sleep. All attended follow-up appointments up to 14 years later.

The results

The research found that older adults tended to nap more and more often with age, and that the presence of Alzheimer’s doubled the rate at which naps increased as patients aged. Long and frequent daytime naps were an indicator of Alzheimer’s and poorer cognition, and the relationship was bidirectional: those who napped more were more likely to have worse cognition, and those with worse cognition were more likely to nap more in the next year.

On average, for people who didn’t develop cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s, napping increased by 11 minutes per day. Those diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment increased their naps by 24 minutes, while those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s increased their naps by 68 minutes.

“We found that the association between excessive daytime napping and dementia remained after adjusting for nighttime sleep quantity and sleep quality,” reported Yue Leng, co-author of the research. “This suggests that the role of daytime napping is important and independent of nighttime sleep.”

The team believes the study may finally settle the debate over whether naps and dementia are linked, and suggest the two may share similar mechanisms within the brain. brain. It is also possible that excessive sleep could be indicative of illness, although more research needs to be done.

“I think we don’t have enough evidence to draw conclusions about a causal relationship, which is the nap itself that caused cognitive aging, but excessive daytime naps could be a sign of accelerated aging or cognitive aging process.”

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Virus turns caterpillars into zombies destined to die in sunlight

+ Owner of the ‘biggest butt in Brazil’ is harassed on the street

+ Site reveals contents of confidential US military document on UFOs

+ Video: Young man points gun at student’s head during fight at school door

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ breaks after nearly a thousand years

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat





