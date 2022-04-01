Fiocruz incorporates technology to manufacture Parkinson’s drug – 03/31/2022

From now on, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) has the autonomy to produce in Brazil the drug Pramipexole for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The conclusion of the Productive Development Partnership (PDP) with the German pharmaceutical Boehringer Ingelheim for this purpose was announced yesterday (30).

During 8 years, the PDP signed between the Institute of Technology in Drugs (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) and Boehringer Ingelheim supplied more than 120 million pills of the drug to the Unified Health System (SUS), manufactured by the German company. Farmanguinhos started the internal manufacture of all stages of the drug in 2018 and has already supplied 97.2 million units to SUS.

The director of Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz, Jorge Mendonça, highlights that the partnership has brought benefits such as the incorporation of technology, including the national production of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA), and the expansion of access to cutting-edge treatment for SUS users.

“The drug offers benefits to the patient, since it stabilizes the disease and provides a better quality of life. On the other hand, the nationalization of this API by a national pharmaceutical company guarantees the supply of a quality product, following Anvisa’s sanitary rules, strengthening our capacity to absorb technologies and generate employment and qualified labor in Brazil”.

The estimate of the World Health Organization (WHO) is that more than 200 thousand people live with Parkinson’s in Brazil. For this year, the internal demand for Pramipexole is 30 million pills, in concentrations of 0.125 milligrams (mg), 0.250mg and 1mg.

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive degenerative disease of the central nervous system, caused by the loss of cells that produce dopamine. The reduction of the substance causes problems with muscle movements.

The condition can cause tremors, slowness of movement, muscle stiffness, changes in speech and writing. It is estimated that about 1% of people over 65 are affected by the disease.