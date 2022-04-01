FMS starts Influenza vaccination on day 4 in elderly and health professionals

Photo: Arquivo/Cidadeverde.com

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) of Teresina has already organized the logistics for the start of vaccination against Influenza in the capital, which begins on the 4th. The target audience at the beginning of the campaign are the elderly and health professionals in activity.

Attention to the dates: April 4th, 5th and 6th will be the time for the vaccination of the elderly aged 80 and over. On the 7th, 8th and 9th, seniors aged 75 and over must go to the posts. The 11th, 12th and 13th will be the turn of those aged 70 and over. Days 14, 15 and 16 seniors 65 years and older should take the dose. And seniors aged 60 and over have between the 18th and 20th of April to ensure immunization.

The vaccination of the elderly will take place in a drive thru mode: Center of Arts and Unified Sports (CEU) Norte, Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal, Piauí Park Terminal and Zoobotanical Terminal.

“In the drives, in addition to the flu vaccination, we will also be vaccinating the same elderly public against Covid (fourth dose)”, explains Emanuelle Dias, coordinator of the vaccination campaign.

Active health workers will be vaccinated at the workplace (if there is a vaccine room there and with prior contact from the FMS to pass on logistical issues regarding the application of doses and registration in the system).

Professionals who work in places without a vaccine room will be able to schedule the vaccination (soon the FMS will disclose more details). In addition to the Influenza vaccine, the VTV Vaccine (Triple Viral) will also be offered to professionals who do not have a complete vaccination schedule.

