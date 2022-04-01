For BRL 4,199, Apple starts pre-sales of new iPhone – 01/04/2022

The most affordable version of the iPhone can now be purchased from the official Apple store. The company starts pre-ordering the iPhone SE (2022) this Friday (1st).

The model, created to be an entry-level cell phone of the brand, will begin to be sold in partner stores and websites from April 8th.

Prices are:

64 GB – BRL 4,199

128 GB – BRL 4,699

256 GB – BRL 5,699

What’s New in iPhone SE (2022)

The iPhone SE (2022) has a 5G connection and the same processor as the iPhone 13, or A15 Bionic. Therefore, it has the company’s most current chip.

According to the company, the new device is up to 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8.

In terms of visuals, the cell phone kept the structure seen in the iPhone SE of 2022. This is the third time that Apple launches the model, which is marked by continuing to have a button with a biometric sensor.

The screen is 4.7 inches (11.9 centimeters diagonally from corner to corner) and the phone has large bezels.

Different colors of iPhone SE (2022) Image: Disclosure

Like its 2020 sibling, it only has a 12 MP (megapixel) rear camera. On the front, there is a 7 MP selfie sensor. The phone does not have facial recognition unlocking (Face ID).

iPhone SE (2022) Image: Disclosure

In tests carried out by the international press, most reviewers praised the iPhone SE’s good performance and battery life, despite its old-fashioned look.

Something that was mentioned as a negative point is the lack of night mode on the rear camera.