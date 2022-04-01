Fortnite exceeds BRL 474 million raised for Ukraine | fortnite

Epic Games revealed this week that the fundraising campaign for humanitarian aid to Ukraine with Fortnite has reached the mark of US$ 100 million, equivalent to R$ 474 million according to the current price. The initiative was announced by the developer on March 20 and will last until April 3. Since then, it has updated the amounts collected almost daily.
All money raised in the game will go to humanitarian aid organizations — Photo: Disclosure / Epic Games
+ Fortnite: fans ask for return of Will Smith skin after slap at the Oscars
+ Fortnite: no buildings mode is officially announced
All proceeds from Fortnite will go to aid organizations Direct Relief, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). In addition, Epic Games revealed that the NGO World Central Kitchen will also enter to receive the funds.
In a statement on the official website and social networks, Epic Games said that all money raised by the game will be donated to humanitarian aid. This includes purchasing V-Bucks bundles, Fortnite Club memberships, gifted Battle Passes, and purchased cosmetic item bundles. As of March 21, the company had raised $36 million, about R$128 million.
According to Epic Games, the funds raised will be transferred as soon as possible. As transactions are carried out, they will be immediately recorded. In this way, the sending of the equivalent income will be made within a few days to the humanitarian aid organizations.