Fortnite sued for using professional dancer choreography in emote

A new lawsuit was filed last Tuesday (29) against Fortnite, because of the popular dance steps that are used in the game’s emotes. Kyle Hanagami, a professional choreographer who has worked with Britney Spears, BlackPink and NSYNC, sues Epic Games for using his patented dance move in the ‘It’s Complicated’ emote.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has received a lawsuit over the dance moves present in the game, but despite the other lawsuits having not resulted in damages for Epic Games; this time Kyle Hanagami has the patent for the choreography he created, in 2017. The ‘It’s Complicated’ emote was added to the game in 2020, and is available in the store for 500 V-Bucks (R$17).

Lawyers representing Hanagami claim that Epic Games copied a patented product without permission. “They did not credit Hanagami, nor did they obtain their consent to use, display, reproduce, sell or create derivative content based on the patented choreography.” At the time, the dance routine was developed as a challenge to Charlie Puth’s song How Long.

As we can see from the video, the rare emote It’s Comlicated doesn’t just look like the dance steps, it’s identical. All hand movements, foot positions and head turn occur in the same sequence as the movements idealized by the choreographer.



So far, all the processes resulting from the use of dance steps in Fortnite have resulted in nothing. This time, however, as Kyle Hanagami already has the dance patent, and did not try to register it after appearing in Fortnite, as in some cases, there are chances that the lawsuit will take directions that are not favorable to Epic Games.

Attorney representing the dancer, David Hecht, told Kotaku that “He felt compelled to sue and represent numerous choreographers who have similarly dispossessed their work. Patent laws protect choreography in the same way as any other artistic representation. . Epic must respect that fact and pay for licenses to other people’s creations before selling them.”

Source: Gamespot, Kotaku