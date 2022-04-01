From Earth, photographer records astronauts walking in space; see photo

Raju Singh 5 hours ago Technology Comments Off on From Earth, photographer records astronauts walking in space; see photo 6 Views


astronauts

image: Sebastian Voltmer / reproduction

Last week, astrophotographer Sebastian Voltmer captured two astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) on a spacewalk.

Astronauts Raja Chari, from NASA, and Matthias Maurer, from the European Space Agency (ESA), were photographed while doing maintenance activities outside the ISS, last Wednesday (23). It was seven hours of maintenance, enough for the records.

Here on Earth, astrophotographer Voltmer aimed his lens to observe them and soon managed to capture all the action. Apparently, this is the first image taken of Earth that records two people walking in space at the same time.

To obtain the record, the independent photographer relied on advanced equipment: an 11-inch Celestron EdgeHD personal telescope, installed on a GM2000 HPS tripod and an ASI290 planetary camera.

On his Twitter, the photographer celebrated the record and commented that he watched the activity shortly after the sun went down. In the first image, the European astronaut Maurer appears “climbing” the ISS, while the robotic arm (Canadarm2) assists in the maintenance activity.

Subscribe to Gizmodo's newsletter

The astrophotographer took the picture from his backyard in the German town of Sankt Wendel – which, coincidentally, is also the hometown of astronaut Matthias Maurer. After detailing where his fellow countryman was, Voltmer published another image where astronaut Raja Chari is featured.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

OnePlus 10 Pro launched on the global market with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; check the price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally landing on the global market this Thursday (31). The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved