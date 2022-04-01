Gaules assumes the role of Head of Gaming for KaBuM! | DRAFT5

Partnership must bring special offers, discount coupons and sweepstakes to tribe
March 31, 2022
O Kaboom! announced Alexander “Gauls” Borba as your new Head of Gaming. The streamer joins the largest technology and games e-commerce in Latin America and brings new opportunities to the public. The plan includes community championships, exclusive promotions with special offers, discount coupons, sweepstakes, among others.
The strategic partnership strengthens KaBuM, as Gaules has the right to exhibit the biggest Counter-Strike championships, attracting audience peaks with games from the Brazilian teams Furia, MIBR, Imperial and Godsent. It also diversifies its content by adding the complete seasons of the NBA, Stock Car and Campeonato Carioca.
Ana Norato, CMO of KaBuM! celebrated the company’s partnership with the content producer.
“The partnership reinforces our purpose of connecting people through technology, and brings us even closer to the gamer community, which is our essence. Gau comes to bring more insights and innovation to our business. The genuine way in which he dedicates himself and connects to the Tribe, as well as his creative and transformative capacity, has everything to do with KaBuM! and the great projects that we have ahead”, he stated.
“We have a lot in common. We grew and built an amazing community with stories of overcoming and dedication. I am happy to be included in the plans of the biggest e-commerce in the subject. Technology is something that is part of our daily lives and bringing a large company closer to the community is a win-win for both sides. I hope that many doors will open to new talents and to so many real-life warriors.”, explained Gauls.
According to the statement, Gaules is already planning the first actions with KaBuM!. Projects and news will be announced during broadcasts on the streamer’s and KaBuM!’s social networks.