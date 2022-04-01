Germany ready to ration gas if needed, says government

THE Germany announced this Wednesday (30) that it is ready to implement a gas rationing in case the Russia continue to demand that energy supplies be paid for in rubles, Russia’s weakened currency.

The demand was the clearest sign the European Union was prepared to cut off supplies threatened by the Kremlin to all of Europe after President Vladimir Putin demanded that exports be paid for in local currency.

The demand, widely rejected by the G7 countries, is retaliation against the West for imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The German threat, so far, appears to have resulted in a easing of the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in liaison with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said his government had backtracked and detailed a plan allowing Berlin and some other European customers to continue paying for gas in euros.

In the call, Putin said a new law would take effect on April 1 requiring payments to be made in rubles.

However, “the amounts made in European currency can continue to happen, as they will be transferred to the bank of the company Gazprom, which was not affected by the sanctions”.

According to a statement issued by Scholz’s office, the bank would be responsible for converting the money received.

The sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia are aimed at weakening the country’s economy and currency, however, Gazprom was not subjected to them, as Europe is directly dependent on Russian energy sources.

More than 40% of the gas imported by the continent comes from Russian territory and, according to Bruegel, an economics institute in Brussels, prices for the energy matrix could reach an average of 850 million dollars a day in the first half of 2022.