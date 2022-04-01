Germany welcomes Ukraine’s Jews 77 years after the Holocaust – News

At the entrance of a Jewish school in Berlin, a drawing proclaims “Welcome” in multicolored letters along with the flags of Ukraine, Germany and Israel and large red hearts drawn by not yet very deft hands.

The welcome is for the nine Ukrainian Jewish children that the school of the Massorti (conservative) movement has taken in since they fled precipitously from Kiev, Odessa and Kharkiv due to the Russian invasion.

Almost 80 years after the fall of the Nazi regime, it is in Germany where thousands of Ukrainian Jews find refuge, especially in Berlin, where they are welcomed with open arms by the many Russian-speaking Jews who settled there after the end of the Soviet regime.





“We live in a historically remarkable situation in the context of the terrible crimes of the Second World War committed by the Germans in Ukraine,” Felix Klein, Olaf Scholz’s government commissioner for the fight against anti-Semitism, points out during a visit to the school.

About 3,000 Jews, out of a total of more than 283,000 Ukrainian refugees, would have found refuge in Germany, according to Klein’s estimates.





ukrainian roots

“Given German history, it is not so obvious” that Ukrainian Jews seek protection here, says the president of the Central Council of Jews of Germany, Josef Schuster. “But Germany has its historic responsibility.”

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Germans have joined an immense wave of solidarity and go to the stations to offer accommodation, food or clothes to the Ukrainians who left everything behind.

Within the Jewish community, “we are particularly well prepared,” explains Rabbi Gesa Ederberg at this school, where about 60 students aged 6 to 12 study German and Hebrew.





“40% of our community members have Ukrainian roots,” he points out. “And 80% speak Russian,” she adds.

For 30 years, many Jews from the former Soviet Union found the promised land in Germany, where they were granted permanent residency and work permits.

Between 1993 and 2020, more than 210,000 Jews from Russia, Belarus or Moldova made Germany their new homeland to the point where their community, nearly wiped out during the Holocaust, is now the third largest in Europe after those in France and the United Kingdom.

A newcomer to the school’s “welcoming class”, Sonia has discovered a Jewish community in Berlin that is “much larger than in Odessa”, says the 11-year-old, with bleached blonde locks and socks pulled up to her knees.





The lunch war

For Ilona, ​​entering the Massorti community of which she was a member in Kiev was like finding a family.

“We have a roof over our heads and we are able to provide security for our children”, explains she, who is a mother of two girls, aged 13 and 5, and whose eyes still fill with tears as she recalls the odyssey that took her to Germany.

“We were on a train to Chernivtsi (southwest) the night the war broke out,” she recalls as she holds a friend’s hand. “We were there for a week before we were evacuated by bus.”





Links between Ukraine’s Jews and Germany’s Jews also allowed for the evacuation of 120 children, most of them orphans, from Odessa to Berlin.

And some community members even opened the doors of their homes, like Till Rohmann, who welcomed two families from Odessa and Kharkiv into her home.

It’s not easy “to digest the war at the lunch and dinner table”, admits the man, musician and father of two children, aged 5 and 2. “We do our best to make them feel good,” he adds.

Seven years ago, he welcomed refugees from Syria. “Unlike 2015, we have cultural similarities with Ukrainian Jews,” he says. “We have means of communication with Hebrew, we can do the ‘Sabbath’ prayer together.”

If Ilona says she is “extremely grateful” for the Germans’ welcome, the anguish makes her stomach churn at the thought of her husband “recruited as a volunteer” to defend the country or her sister and niece, still trapped in Kiev.



