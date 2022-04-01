Gui Napolitano talks about Rodrigo Mussi’s accident: ‘everything will be fine’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram 03.31.2022 Gui Napolitano was with Rodrigo Mussi at Morumbi

Guilherme Napolitano, ex-BBB 20 who was with Rodrigo Mussi before the accident, supported the ex-BBB 22 on social media. The influencer was with Rodrigo hours earlier in the match between Palmeiras and São Paulo for the final of the Paulista Football Championship.

“Please pray for rodrigo. God bless his life! It’s going to be all right,” he said in his Instagram stories. On Twitter, Rodrigo asked for prayers as well. “Guys, pray for Rodrigo! Everything will be fine”, he said.

Guys, pray for Rodrigo! 🙏🏼❤️

Everything will be fine!!! — Gui Napolitano 🍨 (@guinapolitano) March 31, 2022

For ‘Rede ‘BBB”, Guilherme said he didn’t know about the accident, because he left the football match before him.

According to the press office, Rodrigo Mussi was in a car that collided with a truck. He is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo (SP). In a press release, the press office says that the influencer has leg and head surgery.

“Influencer Rodrigo Mussi suffered head trauma during the accident, in addition to fractures throughout his body. His health condition is considered delicate, but stable. At the moment, he is undergoing multiple surgery on his leg and head. updated medical bulletin”, he says.

In a post on social media, the team of the former member of “BBB 22” also sent a statement to fans. “Oi ninjas, unfortunately Rodrigo had an accident and we are waiting for more information about his condition”, reads the statement.

In Rodrigo’s latest Instagram posts, the former BBB showed scenes from the game between São Paulo and Palmeiras, at Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo, known as Morumbi. The former participant was invited to watch the match that was worth the final of the São Paulo championship. At the stadium, Rodrigo Mussi enjoyed the game in the company of his friend Gui Napolitano.