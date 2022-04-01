Health plans are required to offer websites to customers, says new ANS rule

SAO PAULO – Resolution published by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) at the official diary of the Union this Thursday, 31, obliges the health plan operators to create a corporate portal on the services provided to users. The site must have an area for beneficiaries and another for the accredited network. Also according to the document, the portal should be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for beneficiaries and service providers.

The customer-facing area should contain a list of products sold by the operator, as well as updated data from the accredited network. According to the document, the entire process of implantation and use of the exchange of information in supplementary health should be under the responsibility of the technical professional of the plan operator.

“Specifically designed to facilitate, expedite and coordinate services to the service provider network, which will act as an intermediary between the private health care plan operator and the service provider in the areas of account analysis and billing, as well as in the area of computing”, highlighted the resolution.

The implementation of the website by the plan operator will be adopted gradually, observing the following stipulated deadlines that start to take effect from the date of resolution:

For medical plan operators with or without dental plans: 3 months over 100 thousand beneficiaries; 6 months between 10 thousand and 99,999 customers; 6 months below 10k users.

For exclusively dental operators: three months over 20 thousand beneficiaries; six months between 5,000 and 19,999 customers; 12 months below 5000 users.

The portal should be organized in a didactic way and with simple language presentation for customers.