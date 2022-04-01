How long does it take to relieve depression with exercise

Only thirty minutes of exercise a day. This is long enough for classic symptoms of depression be attenuated, significantly improving the quality of life of patients. According to new research, carried out by the University of Iowa, in the United States, the positive effects are most intense during the 75 minutes following workouts. Depressed mood, the inability to experience joy in previously pleasurable activities, and cognitive difficulty, such as problems concentrating or reasoning based on different information, are reduced.

It has been known for a long time that the practice of physical activities promotes a feeling of well-being, being recommended in the treatment of psychiatric illnesses such as anxiety and depression. What the study now released shows is that the most intense impact in the minutes following the exercises can serve as a window of opportunity for other measures that make up the treatment to be amplified.

Patients who had psychological therapy sessions right after training, for example, said they felt much more present and connected with the guidance of the professional who conducted them.

In the explanation of the researchers, the exercises would leave the brain more open, receptive, to absorb new information and to better deal with emotional challenges that normally arise during the sessions.