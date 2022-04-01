HRW denounces possible ‘war crimes’ against Russian prisoners

Human Rights Watch urged Ukrainian authorities to investigate potential “war crimes” against Russian prisoners, following the release of footage showing Ukrainian soldiers shooting at their legs.

In a video released on March 27, three men in campaign clothing, with their hands tied behind their backs, can be seen thrown to the floor of a van by other gunmen who shoot them in the legs.

Although it was not possible to establish its authenticity independently, the AFP geolocated the video as having been recorded in the locality of Mala Rogan, in the region of Kharkiv (northeast). The area was retaken this week by Ukrainian forces after a counter-offensive.

journalists from AFP who traveled to Mala Rogan on March 28 saw the bodies of two Russian soldiers lying on one of the roads in the village, largely destroyed by fighting. At least two other bodies were thrown into a pit.

“If this is confirmed, assaulting and shooting the legs of captured combatants would constitute a war crime,” HRW said in a statement released on Thursday night.

“Ukraine must demonstrate that it is capable and willing to prevent and punish serious violations of international humanitarian law,” added HRW.

In a comment on the Telegram app, an adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, Oleksiy Arestovich, acknowledged that abuses against prisoners constitute a “war crime” and that such acts must be “punished”.

Russian soldiers are also accused of abuse since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, on 24 February.