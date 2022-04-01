‘I panicked’, reports woman after being hospitalized with vibrator stuck in her rectum

An American, identified only as Brittany, reported that she was rushed to a hospital after getting a vibrator stuck in her rectum. The case took place in Alabama, United States. The information is from UOL.

In an interview with Stuck, Brittany admitted that she has been addicted to sex since 2019, when she ended a relationship. Since then, she has frequently used a variety of sex toys.

She reported that she bought the vibrator on an erotic products website. “I ordered a blue vibrator that increased in size with each sphere.”

“I was so excited when I got it in the mail and I thought, ‘Oh, I’m ready, I’m going to take a shower before I have fun,’” he added.

Brittany reported that, before introducing the vibrator, she applied a lot of lubricant and, with that, the object became slippery. “My hands couldn’t handle it, because it entered my anus so easily that I had to release it into my rectum. I thought I would be able to slide out, but I didn’t.”

“I panicked for about 20 minutes,” he said. She then called the emergency service and was taken to a hospital.

The general surgeon Dr. George Crawford, who attended Brittany, explained to Stuck that the place where the vibrator was introduced has a suction function.

“The rectum is designed to keep stool out of the anus area. If someone puts anything beyond that part, it will be sucked towards the gut.”

According to the doctor, the procedure to remove the vibrator was simple and required only two metal tweezers.

He also warned that the use of sex toys should be done with caution, as it can cause serious accidents.

