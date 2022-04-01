India: Twins share the same body and are born with three arms

Shaheen Khan and her husband were surprised to discover that their twin sons shared the same body and were born with two separate heads, three arms and two hearts. The babies came into the world on Monday (28), in the city of Ratlam, in Madahya Pradesh, India. The information is from O Globo.

The condition of twins is called dicephalic parapagus, when babies are born joined by a back, but their heads and hearts are separated.

Usually, in this type of case, the twins die shortly after birth. However, the Indian babies have survived so far and remain hospitalized in an Indore city hospital.

risky surgery

Surgery to separate twins is delicate and risky, which requires extreme care and precision. Doctors are still evaluating whether the procedure will be possible in the case of Indian babies.

Depending on the organs they share, there is a risk that only one of the twins will survive.

Doctors decide whether or not to perform the surgical procedure after performing MRI, ultrasound and angiography tests to find out which organs are shared.

After separation, most twins need intensive rehabilitation because of malformed organs.

