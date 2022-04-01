Instagram creates feature to send snippets of songs in messages; see how it works | Technology

Instagram has announced a feature that allows you to send snippets of songs through the messaging section, known as Direct. The option is being released this Thursday (31) to users of the social network around the world.

With the news, it will be possible to copy the link of a song on streaming services and share a snippet of 30 seconds. Instagram will show the cover of the album the track was released on and a button for others to listen in Direct.

The feature works through an integration with Apple Music and Amazon Music – the social network will have integration with Spotify soon.

In a statement about the music feature, Instagram also made official other features that were already available to users in Brazil.

Among them are the shortcut “@silencioso”, which allows you to send messages without notifying the recipient – Messenger also gained this feature – and polls, in which users can send questions with up to four alternatives for other members of a group to give their opinion.