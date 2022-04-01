Instagram secrets: see 4 app functions that you may not know yet

Instagram has received some news recently such as the return of the chronological feed in the app and the addition of even more news, some of them unnoticed, which were pointed out today as “Instagram’s little secrets” by Adam Mosseri, leader of Instagram, in a post on his official account.

The first functionality indicated by Mosseri is the new contacts bar displayed just above recent messages in Direct. The contacts shown there are those who are online on Instagram at that moment, so they are more likely to respond. The second hidden feature of Instagram is the way to send messages without sending notifications. To do this, just add “@silent” at the beginning of a message, it will still be sent, but it will not make any sound on the target device.