iOS 15.4.1 fixes iPhone battery issue; Apple also releases iPadOS 15.4.1, macOS 12.3.1, watchOS 8.5.1 and tvOS 15.4.1

Apple has just released the iOS 15.4.1 (compilation 19E258 ), O iPadOS 15.4.1 (ditto), the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 ( 21E258 ), O watchOS 8.5.1 ( 19T252 ) it’s the tvOS 15.4.1 ( 19L452 ), as well as an update to the HomePods system (version 15.4.1). The updates arrive just over two weeks after the release of previous versions of the systems, it’s worth noting.

As is often the case with minor updates, today’s updates do not bring any significant news, only general and security improvements and fixes. [iOS 15.4.1 e iPadOS 15.4.1, macOS 12.3.1].

Still, we have important improvements for the iPhone, including:

The battery could drain faster than expected after updating to iOS 15.4.

Braille devices could stop responding when browsing text or displaying an alert.

hearing devices “Made for iPhone” could lose connection with some third-party apps.

Studio Display users, however, should stay tuned to see if Apple has fixed the issue involving the quality of the webcam. Apple Watch users have been complaining that the fast recharge of the watch stopped working after the update to watchOS 8.5.

Finally, some people have also noticed bugs connecting monitors and controls with Macs installed with macOS Monterey 12.3. Fortunately, Apple claims the update includes fixes for USB-C or Thunderbolt displays not turning on when connected to a Mac mini (2018) as a second display, as well as fixing an issue where Bluetooth devices such as controllers would disconnect from a Mac when Beats headphones were connected.

Whoever is updating, share impressions in the comments below. 😉