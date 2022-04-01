iPhone 14 should not have periscopic lens and Touch ID under the screen

The iPhone 14 already has some highly speculated functions, such as the end of the notch on the front camera and new rear sensors, but the next generation of Apple smartphones may also lose some features that were expected.

The information is from the industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who posted new alleged information from his sources on Twitter. According to Kuo, the company’s 2023 smartphone lineup will not have a periscopic camera or a biometric sensor (Touch ID) embedded under the screen.

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution. — ??? (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2022

According to Kuo, facial recognition (Face ID) is already considered an ideal solution for user identification, even now that it is even able to grant access to people wearing masks. Therefore, this technology may be delayed until 2025.

The periscopic camera is for the line possibly called the iPhone 15, to be launched in the second half of 2023 – probably in September, following the manufacturer’s traditional calendar.