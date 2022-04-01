Kaboom! announces streamer Gaules as new Head of Gaming

Partnership aims to bring more benefits to the gamer community

With the objective of creating exclusive actions and projects for the gamer community, the technology and games company Kaboom! recently announced a new partnership with streamer Alexandre “Gauls” Borba, who will be the brand’s new Head of Gaming.

The company’s main mission together with the streamer will be to offer championships, promotions, discount coupons, sweepstakes and other benefits to the gamer community.

About the new partnership, Ana Norato, CMO of KaBuM! reveals: “The partnership reinforces our purpose of connecting people through technology, and brings us even closer to the gamer community, which is our essence.”

“Gau comes to bring more insights and innovation to our business. The genuine way in which he dedicates himself and connects to the Tribe, as well as his creative and transformative capacity, has everything to do with KaBuM! and the great projects we have ahead.”concludes Norato.

To celebrate the news with the fans, yesterday (30), the official profile of KaBuM! made a post on social media featuring the new team member along with a video of the eSports team mascot.



Now KaBuM!’s new Head of Gaming, Gaules said: “Technology is something that is part of our daily lives and bringing a large company closer to the community is a gain for both sides. I hope that many doors will open to new talents and to so many real-life warriors.”

About KaBuM!

The company Kaboom!, founded in 2003, has around 8 million customers in Brazil, with more than 20 million orders delivered nationwide. The brand’s main products are focused on the gamer audience, including mice, keyboards, controls, chairs and other peripherals.

with the team Kaboom! esportsthe organization has already participated in League of Legends championships, winning four times the main national championship, the CBLOL, in 2014 (2nd split), 2018 (1st and 2nd split) and 2020 (1st split).

about Gauls

Gaulsthe 38-year-old streamer who was successful in his career playing Counter-Strike professionally is currently an influencer and has the right to show the biggest Counter-Strike championships in Brazil.

And it’s not just in the world of digital games that the streamer stands out, Gaules has also performed live broadcasts of the NBA, Stock Car and Campeonato Carioca.



The former professional player who started his career in 2001 is also part of the podcast “Fenômenos”, where, alongside Ronaldo Fenômeno, he interviews football players, gamers and other personalities from the sports world.







Source: KaBuM!/Twitter