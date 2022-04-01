A video that has gone viral on social media in recent days recorded an unusual situation involving a police officer. The dog that accompanied him saw a boy being attacked by the security professional. But upon seeing the scene, the animal uses its instinct and attacks its owner.

The images, recorded in the midst of a riot among beachgoers in Panama City, Florida, southeastern United States, show the moment when the officer knocks down the young black man and is bitten by the animal.

Photo: Playback/@NopauseTV/Twitter

According to TooFab, there are still no details as to how the situation started. However, police officers have been directed to the Panama City area to contain regulars during spring break. It is common for people to cause riots and break local rules.

In the images, it is possible to see a female police officer holding a woman in a bikini. Meanwhile, the policeman with the dog goes towards another woman. But in the sequence, a boy in a red cap appears in front of the officer and the agent goes over him, knocking him to the ground.

