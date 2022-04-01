Kremlin extends deadline for Russian gas trade paid in rubles | Economy

Disclosure / Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian government

One day before the deadline set by the Russian government for the presentation of a new payment model, to be made in rubles, for the country’s gas, governments in Europe are trying to put together emergency strategies to deal with a potential shortage of the product, at the same time in which they send out signals that they should not accept the Kremlin’s conditions.

The standoff comes amid extreme sanctions by the European Union, the United States and allies against Russia, as a way to pressure Moscow to suspend the invasion of Ukraine, in the face of which the gas appears as a form of Russian counterattack.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day

The most emblematic case is that of Germany, the main importer of Russian gas, whose government, after initially hesitating, adopted a tough stance against the invasion. This Wednesday, Berlin signaled that, for now, the supply is guaranteed, but it has already taken the first step of an emergency plan to manage the supply of the product, which may include an eventual rationing.

The announcement last week that the payment will have to be made in rubles — Russia’s way of bolstering the value of its currency and retaliating against sanctions that froze its reserves in euros and dollars deposited abroad — led to a 15% increase. of the already high gas prices in Europe. However, the Kremlin itself said on Wednesday that the change of payment currency will not be immediate, opening space for negotiations.

— As we discussed earlier, payments and delivery are a time-consuming process. That doesn’t mean that tomorrow’s deliveries [quinta-feira] must already be made in rubles. From a technical point of view, this is a longer process,” said Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

In a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Vladimir Putin reiterated his desire to comply with existing contracts, and said that the decision to modify the gas payment model should be discussed by German and Russian experts, according to a Kremlin statement.

In the German version, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the Russian leader had given the green light for April payments to be made in euros, and later converted into rubles by Sberbank, unaffected by the sanctions. Scholz didn’t seem to agree.

“Scholz did not agree with the procedures presented, but asked for information to be sent to better understand the mechanism,” said Hebestreit.

Also on Wednesday, Russian Putin spoke by phone with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, leader of a country that also depends on Russian gas imports: according to the Kremlin, the president gave details about the new payment format, previously rejected by Rome. This time, Draghi’s answer was not released.

In this scenario, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov declared that the country intends to continue supplying gas, but highlighted that circumstances have changed in recent weeks. Today, 41% of all gas consumed in Europe comes from Russia, according to the European Union’s Directorate-General for Energy.

“I hope we don’t face a continuation of a desperate economic war. I appeal to the common sense of everyone who can make decisions these days in Europe. Russia has always been a reliable supplier of energy and will continue to do so, but our interests and demands must be respected,” Ryabkov said in an interview with RT. — I hope you change your mind, use the remaining time to find a creative solution to this situation.

political changes



Announced on March 23 by Putin, the change to the Russian gas payments system targets what Moscow considers “hostile countries”, nations that have adopted sanctions that have drastically restricted Russia’s access to international financial markets.

“Russia, of course, will continue to supply natural gas, according to the volumes and prices agreed in previously concluded contracts,” Putin said, announcing the decision. — The changes will only affect the payment currency, which will become the Russian ruble.

According to experts, the measure will help boost the ruble, which is already showing signs of recovery after heavy losses shortly after the sanctions were announced: this week, the dollar is below 90 rubles — just over 20 days ago, the value reached 139 rubles per dollar.

No country has yet signaled that it would accept the new conditions, raising the alarm of a potential supply cut at a time when European Union inventories are at just 26% of maximum capacity, well below average. Therefore, some governments, following in Germany’s footsteps, adopted contingency plans

‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power’: In speech, Biden attacks Putin and says the world is in ‘battle for democracy’

In France, where President Emmanuel Macron personally told Putin he would not make payments in rubles, the head of the energy regulator declared that the country should have no problems as its energy matrix, based on nuclear plants, makes it less dependent of Russian gas than neighbors like Germany.

Greece has announced an emergency meeting to discuss the impact of a possible supply stoppage, and the Dutch government will launch a campaign to encourage a reduction in consumption.

The stalemate also heightens discussion about reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, a banner raised by Eastern European nations and the US even before the conflict began. In the American case, an agreement was signed last Friday to increase shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year, and accelerate shipments until 2030.

In the past, pressure from Washington to sell more gas to Europe has delayed the completion of a new Russian gas pipeline to the continent, Nord Stream 2, which, although completed, now has no date to go live, and it is not yet known. whether it will be used in the future.

On Wednesday, Poland announced that it will suspend all purchases of energy inputs from Russia until the end of the year, including gas, coal and oil.

“When others in Europe looked to Russia as a business partner, we knew that Russia was mainly using gas as a tool of blackmail,” Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki told a news conference. — We ask everyone in Europe to follow in our footsteps.

According to the Forum Energii think tank, Poland imports 46% of its gas, 64% of its oil and 15% of its coal from Russia. Local officials say it will not be a straightforward process, but that it will be completed on time.

*With international agencies