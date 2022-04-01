Lawn Mowing Simulator is released for PS4 and PS5

The developer Skyhook released, this Thursday (31), Lawn Mowing Simulator for PS4 and PS5. A virtual lawnmower now available for Xbox and PC, the title makes its sudden debut on Sony’s consoles and features numerous gameplay mechanics, including geographic maintenance and business management features.

The arrival of the simulator was revealed through a trailer, where it is possible to observe some of the various scenarios and equipment present in the game. From farmhouses to gardens of luxurious residences, the settings are stages for real challenges, demanding control of the cutters and knowledge of the main techniques.

Set in the UK, Lawn Mowing Simulator is sponsored by several popular utility brands such as Toro, SCAG and STIGA. In addition, it is inspired by real landscapes in the region and features real-world marks such as irregularities in the ground, adjustment of motor settings and many others.

“Mowing a lawn well and efficiently is something we find immensely satisfying – and we are delighted to be able to bring this to the PlayStation community, allowing them to enjoy virtual lawn mowing in all its glory,” said David Harper, co-author founder of Skyhook, in an interview with Games Press.

Exclusive in digital format, Lawn Mowing Simulator can be purchased for R$ 99.50 on the PS Store. PS Plus subscribers get 20% off their purchase.

Learn more about Lawn Mowing Simulator

Check out the description of the game below, which was taken from the official page on the PS Store:

Experience the beauty and detail of mowing Britain’s countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator where you pilot a variety of authentic mowers from renowned brands like Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you grow your lawn care business. .

