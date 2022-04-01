Leaked! Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has price revealed before hitting stores

Samsung made official three new handsets from the Galaxy A mid-range cell phone line a few weeks ago. Among them we have the Galaxy A73 5G, which features a series of premium features that were previously only present in the brand’s flagship models. The model’s price until then was unknown, but it just leaked before it even arrived in stores. The Galaxy A73 5G is only expected to go on sale in select markets from April 22nd. However, according to a Pricebaba leak, we already know what price range to expect; the premium middleman should start at 41,999 rupees (~R$2,360) in India.

















Among the highlights of the Galaxy A73 5G is its quad camera set with a 108 MP main rear sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens and two other 5 MP cameras – for macro shots and depth detection. For selfies there is a 32 MP sensor. The device has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Galaxy A73 5G offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. In terms of memory, the device will be sold in two variants: 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. In India, however, the Galaxy A73 5G should be presented in two options with 8 GB of RAM and different internal storage capacities.

According to the leak, the most basic variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, will cost 41,999 rupees. The version with 256 GB of storage will cost 44,999 rupees (~ R$ 2,810). The official Galaxy A73 5G pricing and other availability details have yet to be revealed by Samsung. However, we should have more information about the device in the course of April, including in Brazil.

6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform

6 or 8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Quad rear camera:

108 MP main sensor (f/1.8) with OIS

12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2)

5 MP macro sensor (f/2.4)

5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

IP67 certification

Biometric reader under the screen

5G support

5000mAh battery 25W fast charging

Dimensions: 76.1 x 163.7 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 181 grams

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

