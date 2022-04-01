Londrina starts flu vaccination this Saturday; learn how to schedule

Image: Vivian Honorato/Ncom

Starting this Saturday (2), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Londrina will start the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign. The first to receive the dose against the Influenza virus will be the elderly over 60 years. They will be vaccinated from 7 am to 7 pm, at the North Zone Immunization Center (CCI Norte), located at Rua Luís Brugin, 570, on the corner with Avenida Saul Elkind.

To receive the vaccine, simply access the Londrina City Hall website (by clicking here) and fill in the Individual Taxpayer Registration number (CPF). No prior registration is required, just the scheduling of the time for the application of the dose on Saturday.

According to official data from the Department of Health, the capacity of the CCI Norte is to vaccinate up to 7,000 people a day. In Londrina, 102,577 elderly people aged 60 and over are eligible to receive the flu vaccine.

In addition to these people, the elderly who are bedridden or in Long Stay Institutions (ILPIs) will be vaccinated directly at home, without the need for scheduling. That’s because, health professionals will take the opportunity to apply, at the same time, the fourth dose against covid-19, for those aged 80 and over. Those under the age of 80 will only receive the flu shot. Unlike the previous campaign, in this one it will not be necessary to wait for the time interval between the application of the flu and covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccine at UBS

In addition to the vaccination on Saturday at CCI Norte and at home, from Monday (4), vaccines will be decentralized and applied in all Basic Health Units (UBS). With this, it will also open the vaccination of health professionals. They and the elderly should seek reference health units, that is, preferably the one closest to their residence.

To further facilitate access and speed up vaccination, large hospitals and medical clinics are free to apply flu doses to their healthcare workers, such as doctors, nurses and others.

A novelty this year for health workers is that they must also receive the first dose of the measles vaccine, so everyone will need to have the vaccination card in hand. In the Municipality, there are 22,252 health workers who must be immunized.

Image: Gustavo Tacaki/Ncom

According to the Secretary of Health, Felippe Machado, so far, the Ministry of Health has already distributed 26,000 doses of the flu vaccine to Londrina and should continue to receive new ones throughout the national campaign, which will run from April 4 to 3. of June 2022.

The current vaccine is trivalent and protects against the three types of viral strains that most circulate in Brazil. They are: H3N2 Darwin, (cause of the January epidemic); H1N1 (which is the best known) and Victoria B. It is produced by Instituto Butantan.

For the secretary, vaccines are responsible for controlling the flu epidemic and for reducing the pandemic of the new coronavirus, so the population of priority groups should seek immunization. “We had a clear example of the efficiency and importance of vaccines, especially against covid-19, when we reached high numbers of vaccinations and, consequently, a low rate of virus circulation. And influenza is no different. It is very important that people, who are from the priority groups, seek a health service to be vaccinated”, warned Machado.

Target Audience

In Londrina, more than 221 thousand people are in one of the priority groups and must be vaccinated against the flu. Among them are the elderly (102,577 people); health workers (22,252); children aged 6 months to 4 years (30,910); pregnant women (4,812); postpartum women (791); teachers (9,847); people with comorbidities (20,384); people with disabilities (16,764) and population deprived of liberty and adolescents with socio-educational measures (3,319).

The second group that should be immunized, after the elderly and health professionals, are children aged 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days). They must receive the vaccine from April 30, when the Federal Government must hold the “D-Day of Influenza Vaccination” throughout the national territory. In the exclusive case of children, it will be necessary to wait the interval of 15 days between the flu vaccine and covid-19. In other age groups, vaccines can be administered concomitantly.

