Loop Hero developer encourages players to pirate the game

The Russian studio Four Quarters, responsible for Loop Hero (PC, Switch), encouraged players to “raise the pirate flag” and even shared a link to a torrent about the game. This statement was made in a post on the social network VK, which is mainly used by Russians.

The developer explains that, due to the economic sanctions recently imposed on Russia, many players in the country have been unable to make payments through Steam. The post also recalls that, on Switch, the situation is even worse, as Nintendo has completely blocked payments from Russia.

Devolver Digital, which is the producer of the game, issued the following statement:

Devolver Digital fully supports Four Quarters as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. We have consistently talked to the team to help them where possible and were advised that they would make that statement, which we support 100%.

In a second post, Four Quarters responded to offers for donations, saying “there’s nothing wrong with torrents”.

“We are very grateful for your support, but the reality is that all is well with us, send this support to your family and friends in these difficult times.”

Loop Hero is an RPG released last year and set in a randomly generated world. The player uses cards to affect the environment, rather than controlling a character directly.