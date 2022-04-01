Man Gets ‘Rotten Penis’ After Injecting Banned Substance in Member

In one shocking case, a 35-year-old man was left with a ‘rotten penis’ after injecting a banned substance into his member in the United States.

The horrible story was reported by doctors in New York. According to information from the NY Post website, the man appeared in the BronxCare Hospital Center emergency room in agony.

The pain started almost immediately after he injected the drug cocaine into the dorsal vein of the penis, which runs the entire length of the sexual organ.

Man gets ‘rotten penis’ after injecting banned substance

The man admitted to injecting cocaine into his dorsal vein at least twice in the last fortnight, although with no obvious problems.

According to the website, he said he had a long history of intravenous drug use, and with most of the other injection sites damaged, he turned to one of the only places left – his penis.

Upon examination, doctors discovered swelling, ulcers, a “severe foul-smelling discharge” and necrosis, the medical term for rotting tissue.

Doctors quickly started him on intravenous antibiotics and his condition “slowly improved”.

Also according to the information, the patient refused to have surgery to cut the dying tissue from the penis, which was receiving standard wound care.

The case report said: “His medical condition improved, but he refused drug rehab treatment and was later lost to follow-up.”

Cocaine is “one of the most dangerous drugs,” doctors said in the American Journal of Case Reports.

With information from the NY Post website