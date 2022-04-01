Microsoft will launch a Family Plan on Xbox Game Pass for up to five people, says Jez Corden

One of the biggest requests for Xbox Game Pass is that it support a Family Plan, Netflix or Spotify style. Well, I honestly doubted that this would ever happen since the service is very advantageous, but at least according to Jez Corden from Windows Central, that’s exactly what Microsoft should do.

Xbox Game Pass works on consoles, PCs and even smartphones or any other device that supports the cloud, that is, it is a gigantic range, but to improve and enjoy all this it seems that we will be able to pay for the “Family Plan” that allows you toyou share your account with relatives. In addition to Netflix and Disney+, even Nintendo already offers this.

Jez says “According to credible sources familiar with Microsoft’s efforts, we can now confirm that Xbox is moving forward with an Xbox Game Pass family plan, which is expected to launch later this year.”

Apparently, at least with the preliminary information, the highest tier will offer five players playing in the Game Pass library and will be cheaper than paying for five separate accounts, as is the case today. The exact price is still unknown at this time.

In addition, the supposed date of this announcement is still uncertain, but according to the boots it will be in the relatively near future, and as mentioned above, this year.

Source