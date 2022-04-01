Ministry of Health approves first drug to treat Covid-19 in SUS

Baricitinib had already been approved by Anvisa and will be made available to treat adult patients who are hospitalized and require oxygen by mask or nasal catheter.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Facade of the Ministry of Health building



O Ministry of Health approved the incorporation of the first drug for the treatment of Covid-19 at the Health Unic System (SUS). The decision was published this Friday (1st) through Ordinance No. With the incorporation, the drug baricitinib will be made available to treat adult patients who are hospitalized and require oxygen by mask or nasal catheter or who require high flow oxygen. The drug had already been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) as a treatment for severe cases of the disease and was recommended to be incorporated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies into the Unified Health System (Conitec). Baricitinib is a drug that acts on the immune system, helping in the process of recovery from inflammatory conditions.