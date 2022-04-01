modder puts RPG characters in Tekken

A modder managed to get the attention of one of Bandai Namco’s devs after putting Elden Ring characters in Tekken. When taking RPG characters, such as Queen Marika, Rahdan, Pot Friend and others to the brawling game, one of those responsible for the fighting IP didn’t like it that much.

The video shared on Twitter by the internet user “Ultraboy” gained a lot of repercussion, as fans approved of the quality of the customization. The crossover eventually got to Katsuhiro Harada, producer of Tekken, who praised the modifications but asked them to stop.

Um … Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it’s not irrelevant … it’s ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol https://t.co/ISlXLrjfhM — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 31, 2022

The reason The reason he asked to stop the mods was because some community members interpreted the videos as official Bandai Namco products. Harada also said he has nothing against the creators of this type of content.

