Moto G71: Motorola’s affordable premium mid-range phone | Analysis / Review

The Moto G family continues to grow and now we have the G71 that comes to occupy the space between the G60 and the G100. Is it really necessary to have another Motorola intermediary with so many company options? Let’s check.
The design is the same as other recent ones from the brand, with the only difference being the metallic paint and the colors available in Brazil. While some lower models come with a biometric reader on the side, the G71 still has the fingerprint sensor on the back. The device is all made of plastic and has reinforced resistance against water.
The OLED screen has strong brightness and great colors, but it lacks in the refresh rate of only 60 Hz. There are much cheaper Motorola phones with a 90 Hz screen. The mono sound is also another weak point, it doesn’t come as a surprise in terms of power and lacks in the midrange.
The performance is good, thanks to the Snapdragon 695 combined with 6 GB of RAM. The problem lies with the memory management of Motorola’s Android that can’t hold many apps open in the background. In games, however, performance is good with heavier games running on high settings.
The battery lasts a long time coming close to 30 hours of autonomy in our standardized test. The 33W charger could be more agile, but the battery doesn’t take as long to recharge. And the cameras? Only the main one records good photos, while the others deliver entry-level cell phone quality. The camcorder fails to record in 4K.
Is it worth buying the Moto G71? It’s a nice phone, but it’s in the wrong category. Hard to recommend it against better rivals in the same price range. If you’re still interested, check out our full review at the link below.
The Moto G71 arrived in early 2022 for BRL 2,499 and if you don’t intend to pay so dearly for it, we recommend keeping an eye on the offers below: