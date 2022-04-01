Moto G71: Motorola’s affordable premium mid-range phone | Analysis / Review

The Moto G family continues to grow and now we have the G71 that comes to occupy the space between the G60 and the G100. Is it really necessary to have another Motorola intermediary with so many company options? Let’s check.

The design is the same as other recent ones from the brand, with the only difference being the metallic paint and the colors available in Brazil. While some lower models come with a biometric reader on the side, the G71 still has the fingerprint sensor on the back. The device is all made of plastic and has reinforced resistance against water.

The OLED screen has strong brightness and great colors, but it lacks in the refresh rate of only 60 Hz. There are much cheaper Motorola phones with a 90 Hz screen. The mono sound is also another weak point, it doesn’t come as a surprise in terms of power and lacks in the midrange.