Motorola Moto G52 has official images and specifications revealed

The Motorola Moto G52 should be the brand’s next release and today we had the leak of some renderings of the device. In addition, sources linked to retail also ended up confirming the technical specifications of the device. According to the folks at 91Mobiles, this smartphone should maintain Motorola’s traditional visual line, with IP52 certification for splashing water. See below that we have a hole centered on a display with symmetrical edges, while the camera module will be slightly protruding.

The Motorola Moto G52 will not be a 5G smartphone as the your processor is the Snapdragon 680. It should work in tandem with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, as well as 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The display is a 6.55-inch OLED that has FHD+ resolution and is also capable of running content with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In the set of rear cameras there is a main sensor of 50 MP, ultrawide of 8 MP and depth with more 2 MP. The front has 16 MP. As you can see in the promotional material below, this smartphone should also have stereo sound.