Motorola to launch 19 smartphones in 2022, leak shows

A leak has revealed Motorola’s roadmap for 2022, which predicts the launch of 19 different smartphones. Thus, as we are talking about almost 20 devices, the company should launch a line for each type of audience, from entry-level devices to flagships.

Not all of them were revealed in this initial leak, but let’s get to know the ones that were mentioned, some of them already known to us, such as the Motorola Frontier.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Ultra, codename Motorola Frontier

Moto Edge 30 Pro Ultra is the highlight of Motorola’s roadmap for 2022 / Playback: Evan Blass / 91 Mobiles

The highlight of Motorola’s 2022 roadmap is the Edge 30 Pro Ultra, previously codenamed Motorola Frontier. This device will be equipped with a processor that Qualcomm has not yet released, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

In addition to the powerful new chip, it will have a 200 MP main camera. Thus, the new smartphone will leave the Edge 30 Pro’s 50 MP main cameras in the dust.

One detail is that its name in China will be Edge X30 Pro, so it will only be called Edge 30 Ultra in the global market. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the future smartphone will be an improved version of the Edge 30 Pro, which we tested here, be sure to read our review.

Moto Edge 30 and Edge 30+, codenamed Dubai and Dubai+

Moto Edge 30, codename Motorola Dubai / Reproduction: Evan Blass / 91 Mobiles

Moving beyond flagships, Motorola’s 2022 lineup leak reveals much more, such as two new smartphones known as Dubai and Dubai+. As with the Frontier, these are just codenames, so the handsets should be released as the Motorola Edge 30 and Edge 30+.

The first of them must have a Snapdragon processor, and the second, a MediaTek processor. In addition, the list includes the more modest Motorola Miami, which is expected to be released as Edge 30 Lite.

Motorola 2022 roadmap leak has very reliable source

The 91 Mobiles post is signed by Evan Blass (Twitter’s Evleaks), resembles Android Authority. Blass is a well-known and well-respected whistleblower for the veracity of his leaks, so I’m betting Motorola will actually release these smartphones in 2022, even though some of their names might change.

