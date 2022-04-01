NATO sees no Russian retreat in Ukraine, expects more attacks – News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not see a withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and expects “more offensive actions”, Atlantic Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday (31).

“According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing, but repositioning themselves. Russia is trying to regroup (its forces), resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbass region” in eastern Ukraine, Stoltenberg told reporters.





“At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kiev and other cities. Thus, we can expect additional offensive actions, which will cause more suffering,” he added.

NATO’s assessment contradicts a promise by Russian negotiators, made after talks in Turkey this week, of “radically” reduce military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kiev.





“We have heard recent statements that Russia will reduce military operations around Kiev and in northern Ukraine. But Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions. Therefore, we can only judge Russia by its actions, not its words,” Stoltenberg said. .

“It is obvious that we see little will on the part of Russia to find a political solution,” he added.









