New medical bulletin: after delicate surgeries, Rodrigo Mussi’s team says he ‘reacts well’ – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Playback/Instagram







Rodrigo Mussi’s family thanked the ‘prayer chains’



Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi reacted well to the surgery performed this Thursday (31). The influencer suffered a serious accident, after an app driver supposedly dozing off at the wheelat Marginal Pinheiro, in São Paulo, during the last night.

“The surgeries performed during this night were successful and Rodrigo Mussi reacts well. He was referred for monitoring in the ICU. The family appreciates all positive currents, messages and asks you to stand firm in prayer,” reads the most recent statement.

The commercial manager underwent leg and head surgery after suffering head trauma and multiple injuries.

In the medical bulletin posted after the procedure, the team highlighted that he is sedated and being observed by professionals at the Hospital das Clínicas, where he is hospitalized.

Read too:

Serious accident: understand the state of health of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi

Understand the relationship of Viih Tube with Rodrigo Mussi

understand the accident

Rodrigo was in an app car, when on Marginal Pinheiro, near the Eusébio Matoso Bridge, the driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel. In an interview with “Bom Dia SP”, the driver did not know how the accident occurred.

“The race appeared for me on the app, I picked up the passenger there at Presidente Altino and came to bring it to Consolação. Here in the middle of the marginal I only saw the air bag in my face, I must have had a nap, sleep, something, and unfortunately this accident happened”, said the driver.

The influencer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the vehicle.