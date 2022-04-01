New PS Plus could improve Sony’s revenue, say analysts

Sony announced the new PS Plus earlier this week and it will offer users three new subscription types and a catalog packed with titles from PSP, PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4 and PS5. In the view of some market analysts, this endeavor can help generate even more revenue for the Japanese giant.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Michael Goodman, Director of TV and Media at Strategy Analytics, pointed out that Sony was slow to combine PS Plus and PS Now. The executive notes that the company has created an “attractive” product, therefore, it is important to offer good options to subscribers.

Sony was slow to combine these two options, because that’s where the market is today. They created an attractive product. Giving consumers a choice of hundreds of titles and combining them with multiplayer is important. Integrating the online part and reducing the price… greatly increases the value [da receita].

Also in an interview with the portal, Carolina Milanesi, president and analyst at Creative Strategies, added:

The annual subscription price [do novo PS Plus] is quite aggressive and I believe it will lead many to opt for this instead of monthly. This, of course, allows for more consistent revenue and lessens the risk of subscription increases and decreases driven by content releases.

Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis, was a little more skeptical when comparing Xbox Game Pass and the new PS Plus. However, he said that Sony will likely be more aggressive to bring more interesting news.

[O novo PS Plus] will not have the same appeal as the Microsoft service. Where I think Sony will try to be more aggressive is with the window between releasing their new games and them being added to the service, and adding new debuts from third-party developers and publishers.

Apparently, PlayStation classics run fine through the new PS Plus

In a recent interview with Famitsu magazine, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, reported that classic house games — available through the Premium or Deluxe plan (the latter, for countries that don’t support PS Now) — are running well on PS4 and PS5. Check out the details!