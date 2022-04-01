New Type 2 Diabetes Oral Drug Hits Market | Health

Pixabay – 01.04.2022 Anvisa approves new treatment against diabetes

This week, a new category of drug to treat type 2 diabetes hits the market. The drug semaglutide, in pills, which mimics the natural hormone GLP-1, was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in 2020, but has only been available in recent days. This is because the pandemic delayed the logistics and pricing procedures for the country’s product.

With the launch under the name of Rybelsus, semaglutide now has a second version, easier to use, but with properties similar to the drug applied by injections. Its developers believe that by removing the need for needles, adherence to treatment will increase.

“The great gain is to have an option for patients with uncontrolled diabetes in an oral version. Most people diagnosed with the disease use drugs that are not injectable, but they still need a drug with more potency, more efficiency in use” he says. Mariana Arruda, medical manager of the manufacturer Novo Nordisk.

In Brazil, it is estimated that diabetes affects 8.2% of the population. Type 2 is usually linked to overweight, in addition to unhealthy lifestyle habits related to poor diet.

Semaglutide is a peptide that works in a complex way in the body, explains endocrinologist Joana Dantas, vice president of the Rio de Janeiro region of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes. According to the expert, the drug optimizes the production of insulin in the blood, but also reduces the movements in the stomach (linked to digestion) and induces the feeling of satiety.

“Subcutaneous semaglutide (the one used through injections) has already been an advance, because it greatly reduces glycated hemoglobin”, she says, in relation to the test that analyzes the glycemic index of patients. “The most interesting thing about this class of drugs is that it reduces the risk of cardiovascular events (in diabetic patients) who have also had a heart attack or stroke.”

The big question, in relation to the drug, until now, was precisely its use through weekly injections. Application form which, according to the specialist, about 30% of patients refused due to discomfort. According to the doctor, the drug only indicates an adverse effect: in some cases, nausea and vomiting.

Since arriving in the country, the injectable version of the drug has been used in medical laboratories as an ally in weight reduction. Another peptide designed for the same use was liraglutide, from the same GLP-1 class. The use of semaglutide as a weight loss agent, however, does not appear as a practice described in the drug leaflet. This is the so-called “off-label” use, which must be prescribed by a doctor.

