Nintendo could be sued by children in unusual legal move

Many early Nintendo Switch buyers were very unhappy with the expressive drift of the analog sticks on the Joy-Con controllers. And they were even more displeased when they discovered that a clause in the Nintendo User Agreement prevents a class-action lawsuit against the company. That’s why, now, a new lawsuit is being filed on behalf of children against Nintendo.

Two mothers in California opted for the legal maneuver. Once they bought the Switch for their kids, the kids didn’t sign any user agreement (EULA) with the manufacturer, just their parents. The idea then is to move the process on behalf of the children.

Nintendo’s lawyers have already commented on the case and, obviously, claim that the process has no validity. They claim that the kids didn’t buy the consoles, so they wouldn’t have been directly harmed by the manufacturer.

The case is being considered in the Federal Court of California, which will decide this week whether the process is valid to continue or not. If the action continues, in practice, we will have Nintendo being sued by children.

In any case, it is curious to see Nintendo defending itself and dodging lawsuits against a problem with its console that is known and widely publicized. So far, the only thing the company has done for the drift is apologize and promise that the Switch OLED Joy-Cons are sturdier.