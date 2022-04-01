Oil: Biden orders unprecedented release of inventories – 03/31/2022 – Market

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday launched the biggest-ever release of the U.S. emergency oil reserve and challenged oil companies to drill more in an attempt to reduce gasoline prices that soared during the crisis. Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The announcement comes as part of a broader effort by Biden to fight inflation that has crippled US consumers and threatens Biden’s fellow Democrats, who seek to maintain control of Congress in the November election.

Starting in May, the United States will release 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil over six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

“This is a time of consequences and danger for the world, and of pain in the bombs. [nos postos de gasolina] for American families,” Biden said at a White House event.

Biden’s release of 180 million barrels equates to about two days of global demand and marks the third time Washington has turned to SPR in the past six months.

The amount released would be equivalent to increasing world supply by about 1%. The price of oil plummeted after the first information about the American plan.

Biden also called on US oil companies to drill more and increase production of electric vehicles and batteries.

The release of US oil will lessen previous uses of strategic reserves announced by Biden simultaneously with other countries on March 1, following the Russian invasion, and also last year in response to rising inflation.

Fighting against poor poll data and with legislative elections in which the opposition is emerging as the favorite to regain control of Congress, the White House is trying to show that Biden has a solution to a problem born of the pandemic and amplified by the war in Ukraine.

Despite a recovering economy and a grip on the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden receives little credit from voters, who blame him for rising prices everywhere from the supermarket to car dealerships.

The disturbances in the production chains related to the different rhythms of economic recovery in the world are one of the causes of the high inflation.

Also behind this politically dangerous trend are fuel costs, which in turn drive up transport prices for almost all goods.

And for motorists, the price shock at gas stations is a constant source of irritation.

US gasoline prices are currently averaging $4.23 per gallon, up 47% from a year ago.

Crude oil prices soared to nearly $140 in March on concerns over Russia, one of the world’s biggest producers, which launched an invasion of Ukraine and which has been the target of several international sanctions.

Prices have dropped slightly since the US banned Russian imports on March 8, but have hovered around $100 since then.