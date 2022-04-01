On Health and Nutrition Day, learn about the myths and truths on food labels – ONDA POÇOS

Do you know exactly what you eat when you buy an industrialized product? How much sugar or sodium is part of the food composition? On this National Health and Nutrition Day (31/3), the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) clarifies the importance of carefully reading food labels to know what will actually be consumed.

Funed was part of the technical group to discuss nutritional labeling, together with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). In this work, the main points of improvement for nutritional labeling were listed, aiming at understanding the information on the label. To facilitate this understanding, as of October this year, the manufacturer will be required to inform, on the label, the high content of three nutrients: added sugars, saturated fats and sodium, by means of a highlight on the front of the label, accompanied by a magnifying glass.

Myths and truths about labels

As a way to make the population aware of the importance of health and good nutrition, Valéria Vieira clarifies some myths and truths about labels:

Colored bar on the milk label indicates that the product has expired and returned to the market.

Myth! This information is nothing more than fake news that circulated on social media. The color bar, according to Tetra Pak, is just a color test performed to ensure the print quality of the packages.

The first ingredient that comes on the list is the one that has the most in the product.

Truth! This is because the legislation provides that the list of ingredients must be declared in descending order, that is, always from what has more to what has less in the product.

Products with transgenics no longer need the identification seal.

Myth! Every food or ingredient that contains more than 1% of a genetically modified organism (GMO) must inform about the transgenic nature of the product, through its own symbol.

Is looking at the energy value enough to know if a food is fattening?

Myth! Obesity has multifactorial causes and is related to genetic factors, lifestyle, physical activity and diet. So, it’s no use focusing only on calories and it’s not worth drinking a lot of zero soda because it has no calories, but, on the other hand, it has a lot of chemicals in the ingredient list and should also be avoided. The ideal is to prioritize the consumption of natural and minimally processed foods for a healthy diet.

Are diet and light foods different?

Truth! Diet products serve to meet a specific pathology. For this, a type of nutrient is removed, be it carbohydrate, fat, protein or sodium. It is more common to replace sugar with sweetener. On the other hand, light foods usually have a 25% reduction in energy value or in some nutrient such as fat or sugar, when compared to a reference food on the market.

Just looking at the nutritional table is not enough to know the entire nutritional composition of the package.

Truth! The current nutritional table obliges the manufacturer to declare a portion, but the person does not always consume only a portion of the food. For example, a serving of stuffed biscuit is three units. In a package, 15 cookies can come. If the person consumes a whole package, they will be consuming 5 servings. So if it’s 140 kcal/portion, eating the whole package will be 700 kcal consumed! But the good news is that the information will become clearer. This is because the new nutrition labeling legislation will come into force in October this year and, with it, it will be mandatory to declare the number of portions of the whole package.

