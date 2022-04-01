OnePlus 10 Pro launched on the global market with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; check the price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally landing on the global market this Thursday (31). The new top-of-the-line phone from the Chinese manufacturer was launched in British countries to rival renowned models such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro — both already available in the region — and succeeding the OnePlus 9 Pro with mixed reviews among the public. . O flagship arrived on the European market without the availability of the white color, limited to matte black and green. Its technical specifications, on the other hand, are identical to the original model launched in China, including the 2nd generation AMOLED LTPO screen with 6.7 inches, Quad HD+ resolution and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

In the camera department, there is a main lens with a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a wide-angle lens with a 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor and an 8 MP telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom. The front camera has a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor. Although several manufacturers change the processor of their cell phones for the larger scale launch, the OnePlus kept the global version of the 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm’s current most powerful chipset with the 3.0 GHz ARM Cortex-X2 “super core” working in tandem with the Adreno 730 GPU. In Europe, the memory configurations are 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for the black model (Matte Black) and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage for the green model (Emerald Forest).

















The hardware is powered by the 5,000mAh battery with the powerful 80-watt charging with SuperVOOC technology, which promises a full charge in just 32 minutes. In the United States, the charger provided in the box has a power of “only” 65 watts, which adds only 2 minutes to the time in the socket. The OnePlus 10 Pro will leave the factory running Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 — models with the ColorOS 12 interface are exclusive to the Chinese market, but remember that their source code is unified, so the experience should be extremely similar.

technical specifications

6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution

Display with hole and adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor and 3.3x optical zoom

5G connection, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD and USB-C

5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 200 grams

price and availability





The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for pre-order in Europe through Amazon and other retailers, as well as the official OnePlus store. Deliveries will start from next Tuesday, April 5th. The price of the cell phone varies depending on its memory options: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : £799 (~R$4,969)

: £799 (~R$4,969) 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: £899 (~BRL 5,589) What do you think of the OnePlus 10 Pro price? Do you want to import the cell phone? Comment your opinion!

The OnePlus 10 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.