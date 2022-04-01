Pernambuco confirms first case of omicron subvariant BA.2; patient died

Pernambuco confirmed the first case of subvariant BA.2 of the omicron, the predominant coronavirus strain in the state. The positive sample was detected in the last genetic sequencing carried out by the Instituto Aggeu Magalhães (IAM), a Fiocruz unit in Pernambuco. The result was delivered this Thursday (31) to the State Department of Health (SES).

According to the survey, of the 54 genomes analyzed, all (100%) were identified as belonging to the ômicron lineage (BA.1; BA.1.1; BA.2). The collections were carried out between the beginning of February and the first half of March.

The positive record for underlining BA.2, identified for the first time in the State, is from an 82-year-old female patient, whose sample was collected on February 4th. She died.

The elderly woman had several comorbidities (Alzheimer’s disease, hypertension, diabetes and Parkinson’s disease) and presented her first symptoms on January 28. She sought care at the primary care unit in Recife, where she lived, on February 2nd.

Considered to be in the risk group for complications resulting from covid-19, the patient showed a worsening in her condition and was transferred to the Maria Lucinda Hospital, in the Parnamirim neighborhood, North Zone of Recife. She passed away on the 20th of February. The woman had the complete vaccination schedule against covid-19.

“BA.2 already circulates in several Brazilian states, which further increased the possibility of circulation of this subline in Pernambuco territory. Therefore, we continued to pay attention to the genomic surveillance of the new coronavirus in the state, periodically analyzing samples from different periods, which allowed us to identify the subvariant in our most recent genetic sequencing”, says the State Secretary of Health, André Longo.

The secretary reinforces that, even with the deceleration of the pandemic, essential care, such as vaccination, correct hand hygiene, use of masks and isolation in case of flu symptoms, must continue.

“Even with vaccines, we know that the population is susceptible to severe cases of the disease, especially the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and patients with comorbidities. The detection of BA.2 in Pernambuco rekindles the alert of the importance of vaccination to face the pandemic. Get vaccinated. This is the most effective way to prevent yourself against the disease”, points out André Longo.

The 54 samples analyzed in this last sequencing were from patients residing in the cities of Afogados da Ingazeira (1), Afrânio (1), Araripina (1), Belém de São Francisco (1), Cabrobó (2), Caruaru (8) , Casinhas (1), Dormentes (1) Garanhuns (1), Iati (1), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (2), Olinda (2), Orocó (3), Paulista (1), Petrolina (13), Recife (10) ), São Bento do Una (1), São José do Egypt (1), Vitória de Santo Antão (1), in addition to patients from the states of Alagoas (1) and Rio Grande do Sul (1).

Find out where there are cases of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant in Brazil

According to a survey by Fiocruz, six other states have confirmed cases of this subline: Ceará, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.