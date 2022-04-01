Phil Collins had acute pancreatitis; Gallbladder stone is the most common cause – 03/31/2022

On Saturday (26), Phil Collins performed at the O2 Arena, in London, and revealed that this would be his last show. The artist has been facing some problems with his spine after undergoing a series of surgeries.

In addition, his health became more fragile in the last 15 days, when he had acute pancreatitis, an inflammation that affects the pancreas, an organ of the digestive tract, which is behind the stomach, close to the intestinal loops. The pancreas is responsible for producing various hormones like insulin and pancreatin, and enzymes that digest food.

“The most common cause of pancreatitis is a gallbladder stone. This stone leaves the gallbladder and passes through a common channel between the pancreas and bile, and ends up inflaming the outlet of this channel and obstructing the drainage of secretions from the pancreas. In 70% of the cases, pancreatitis occurs due to the migration of the stone in the gallbladder (cholelithiasis)”, explains Simone Reges Perales, digestive system surgeon at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

In addition to gallbladder stones, inflammation of the pancreas can occur mainly from excess alcohol, and other factors such as:

hypertriglyceridemia ;

; Autoimmune pancreatitis;

Use of certain medications (acid valproic inhibitors of conversion of angiotensin , mesalazine azathioprine, 6-mercaptopurine etc.);

inhibitors of conversion of , azathioprine, etc.); trauma;

Viral infections (mumps, hepatitis B, cytomegalovirus, covid-19, etc.);

genetics;

Exposure to toxins and tobacco;

Vascular diseases (pancreatic ischemia);

Idiopathic causes (the origin cannot be identified);

Comorbidities (obesity and diabetes).

The main symptoms of acute pancreatitis are abdominal pain, fever, yellow eye, low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting and general malaise.

How is the treatment done?

Most of the time, treatment is done only with clinical support – the patient needs to be hospitalized fasting, feeding only by tube or vein (parenteral) diet, taking antibiotics and resting.

“In these cases, in a second moment, we operate, but not the pancreas, the gallbladder is operated, the gallbladder is removed, which is the cholecystectomy”, says Perales.

However, when necrosis of the pancreas occurs, surgery is required. “Only 20% or 30% of patients progress to severe acute pancreatitis. The pancreas, in this case, may have tissue necrosis and the doctor needs to operate to remove some of the inflamed and necrotic tissue in the abdomen. This patient needs an ICU and it is a relatively serious case — mortality is around 5% to 12% of these cases”, warns Henrique Perobelli, gastroenterologist and coloproctologist at the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo.

The specialist explains that the need for new surgical interventions is very common, however, the patient has a great chance of recovering 100%. “But it is one of the most serious diseases of the digestive system”, warns Perobelli.

*With information from the report published on 04/06/2021 and 12/28/2021.